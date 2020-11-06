Qualcomm is finally cleaning up

Both were on sharp display in Qualcomm’s fiscal fourth quarter report late Wednesday. Revenue from the sale of chipsets for smartphones and other devices soared 38% year over year to nearly $5 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 27, while the midpoint of the company’s projected range for the December quarter reflects an 80% surge—the highest growth rate for that segment in at least a decade. This is the quarter that will include the launch of Apple Inc.’s new iPhone 12 models, which will mark Qualcomm’s return to the pioneering smartphone following years of shutout as the two companies battled in the courts.