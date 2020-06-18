NEW DELHI:Qualcomm Technologies Inc on Thursday launched its Robotics RB5 platform, an advanced and comprehensive offering designed specifically for robotics.

According to the wireless technology company, the Qualcomm Robotics RB5 platform is the first of its kind to bring together the company’s expertise in 5G and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to empower developers and manufacturers to create the next generation of high-compute, low-power robots and drones for consumers, enterprises, defense, industrial and professional service sectors.

The Qualcomm Robotics RB5 Development kit helps ensure developers have the customization and flexibility required to make their vision a commercial reality.

The platform’s processor enables AI, machine learning, heterogenous computing, enhanced computer vision, multi-camera concurrency with advanced ISPs.

The platform will have 4G and 5G connectivity speeds via a companion module.

With the Qualcomm Robotics RB5 platform and processor, the company enables various design offerings including off-the-shelf system-on-module solutions and flexible chip-on-board designs. The solution is available in multiple options, including commercial and industrial-grade temperature ranges and an option for extended lifecycle until 2029.

“With the Qualcomm Robotics RB5 platform, Qualcomm Technologies will help accelerate growth in a wide array of robotics segments such as autonomous mobile robots (AMR), delivery, inspection, inventory, industrial, collaborative robots and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), enabling Industry 4.0 robotics use cases, and laying the foundation for the UAV Traffic Management (UTM) space," said Dev Singh, senior director, business development and head of autonomous robotics, drones and intelligent machines, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

