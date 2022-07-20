Qualcomm launches new Snapdragon SoCs for smartwatches

NEW DELHI :US chip supplier Qualcomm has released two new system-on-chip (SoC) platforms, the Snapdragon W5+ and W5, for wearable devices such as smartwatches. Qualcomm said it has made the platforms available to multiple companies including Oppo and Mobvoi and 25 new devices based on it are already in the pipeline.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}