Qualcomm takes aim at India’s payments device market

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. wants to squeeze three pieces of India’s payments hardware into one and sell it at a price affordable to the country’s smallest merchants, Manmeet Singh, India business head of automotive, internet of things, connectivity and broadband at Qualcomm India, told Mint.
The US chipmaker has introduced a new integrated payments device that combines a point-of-sale (POS) terminal, a dynamic QR code, and a soundbox, targeting the mass market at a price closer to a soundbox than to a conventional card machine, said Singh.