Qualcomm open to buying made-in-India chips, says CEO
Cristiano Amon added that the company was partnering with many Indian companies – spanning the telecom, automobile, industrial electronics and semiconductor industries – to research evolving technologies.
Chennai: Wireless communications major Qualcomm Inc is open to buying semiconductor chips from India whenever they are available, the company’s president and CEO Cristiano Amon said. He was speaking after the inauguration of Qualcomm’s Chennai Design Centre, set up at a cost of ₹177.27 crore.