Qualcomm plans to layoff over 1,200 employees in California: Report
Qualcomm plans to cut 1,258 positions in California due to weak demand for its main product. Over 750 employees being laid off are from Qualcomm's engineering ranks.
Tech layoffs still continue! Qualcomm Inc., the largest smartphone chip maker, has announced its plan to reduce its workforce by eliminating 1,258 positions in San Diego and Santa Clara, California to cope with lackluster demand for its main product.
