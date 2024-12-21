Qualcomm prevails on key issues in Arm suit

A Delaware jury ruled that Qualcomm had a valid license to use Arm’s basic chip architecture for central processors it developed with the acquisition of a startup called Nuvia in 2021. The ruling paved the way for Qualcomm to continue selling those chips, which are at the heart of a range of devices including Microsoft Surface laptops.

Qualcomm’s stock rose 1.8% in after-hours trading, while Arm’s stock fell 1.7%.

While the jury ruled mostly in Qualcomm’s favor, it was deadlocked on the question of whether Nuvia had violated its license agreement with Arm amid Nuvia’s acquisition.

It is unclear what impact the deadlock will have on the case, and whether it may lead to a retrial on that issue or all of the issues at play.

Qualcomm general counsel Ann Chaplin said the jury had “vindicated Qualcomm’s right to innovate and affirmed that all the Qualcomm products at issue in the case are protected by Qualcomm’s contract with Arm."

An Arm spokesperson didn’t immediately comment.

The case had threatened to disrupt two of the most important companies in the chip industry. If Arm had won, Qualcomm might have been forced to stop making the personal-computer chips it developed after acquiring Nuvia for $1.4 billion.

Qualcomm makes most of its money selling chips that go into smartphones and facilitate communication with cell towers. But it has been diversifying in recent years under Chief Executive Cristiano Amon, moving into automotive chips and the personal-computer chip market—the push that led to its dispute with Arm.

Arm, meanwhile, is a critical supplier of a basic chip architecture and its associated chip designs. Arm’s chip blueprints are in almost all of the world’s smartphones, but they have gained traction in other areas recently, including in central processing chips for personal computers and servers.

When Qualcomm bought Nuvia, the smaller company was developing central processing chips for data centers based on Arm’s architecture. Qualcomm abandoned that path after the acquisition, and adapted the chip designs Nuvia developed for power-sipping laptops that have started to hit the market this year.

Arm objected because it said it hadn’t granted permission for Qualcomm to assume a license it negotiated with Nuvia to use Arm technology. That license outlined less-expensive terms than its existing license with Qualcomm, meaning Qualcomm could save many millions of dollars in fees each year by taking it over.

Qualcomm’s stock has risen about 9% this year, more sluggish than a chip-industry index that has climbed by about 19%. Arm, which is majority-owned by Japan’s SoftBank and listed shares on the Nasdaq last year, has nearly doubled this year.

