In what could be a big thing for mobile processors, Qualcomm today announced the Snapdragon 865+ chipset. While the chipset doesn’t make big changes to existing technologies, it is the first time a mobile chipset is capable of over 3GHz frequencies. It’s important advertisement for Advanced RISC Machine (ARM), which creates the architectures for almost all mobile chipsets today.

ARM has been claiming that mobile chipsets can achieve such frequencies ever since it announced the Cortex A75 architecture, back in 2017. However, the Snapdragon 865 is the first time a chipset maker has actually utilised one of its architectures to cross the 3GHz threshold. The Kryo 585 architecture used in the Snapdragon 865+ is based on ARM’s more recent offerings and clocks in at 3.1GHz. In general terms though, it’s only a 10% power boost to the company’s Snapdragon 865 processor which has been used in most flagship phones this year.

At the very least, it makes mobile manufacturers a new number to tout on their devices. While higher clock speeds usually mean more power consumption, mobile chipsets are designed for efficiency. The Snapdragon 865 consumes more power than the 765 or other cheaper chipsets from Qualcomm, but in essence, it should maintain the same power-performance ratio that mobile SoCs need.

Other than the clock speed, Qualcomm says that the new graphics processing unit (GPU) on the Snapdragon 865+ is 10 percent faster too. The company has also added compatibility for its FastConnect 6900 connectivity suite, which supports Wi-Fi speeds of up to 3.6Gbps.

According to reports, the first phones on the Snapdragon 865+ platform will be seen on smartphones in the third quarter of this year. That means that phones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Google Pixel 5, which are expected in the next few months, will likely not run on this faster chipset.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated