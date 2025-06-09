Qualcomm to acquire UK-listed Alphawave for $2.4 Billion: Report

Qualcomm Inc. has reached a deal to acquire UK-listed semiconductor firm Alphawave IP Group Plc for approximately $2.4 billion in cash, aiming to strengthen its artificial intelligence technology capabilities.

Advertisement

According to Qualcomm’s statement on Monday, the offer values Alphawave at around 183 pence per share. As an alternative, Alphawave shareholders can choose to receive 0.01662 Qualcomm shares for each Alphawave share they hold. The board of Alphawave has unanimously endorsed the acquisition.

Also Read | Hindustan Zinc share price jumps 6% ahead of board meet to consider dividend

Alphawave specializes in high-speed semiconductor and connectivity solutions used in data centers and AI systems—key growth segments in the chip market fueled by increasing demand from AI tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Despite its 2021 IPO price of 410 pence per share, Alphawave has consistently traded below that level.

Qualcomm had first expressed interest in April, and discussions between the two firms have been ongoing since. Alphawave’s stock rose 2.9% to 149.20 pence last Friday, up from 93.50 pence on March 31, just before news of the talks became public.

Advertisement

(With inputs from Bloomberg)