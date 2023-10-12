Qualcomm may replicate China model in India: Soin
NEW DELHI : Qualcomm intends to build its China model in India where it will support the local semiconductor ecosystem by licensing technologies to local companies and startups, and bring volumes for production at semi conductor fabrication units that are expected to come up in the country in the long run, Qualcomm’s newly-appointed India president Savi Soin said in an interaction with Mint.