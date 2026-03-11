Chipmaker Qualcomm’s venture capital arm is looking to back Indian startups building artificial intelligence (AI) technologies affordable enough to scale globally through its new $150 million India-focused fund, according to a top executive at the firm.
Qualcomm Ventures eyes India startups to build low-cost AI for the world
SummaryQualcomm Ventures' new $150 million fund will back founders building lower-cost AI applications, robotics and edge technologies
Chipmaker Qualcomm’s venture capital arm is looking to back Indian startups building artificial intelligence (AI) technologies affordable enough to scale globally through its new $150 million India-focused fund, according to a top executive at the firm.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More