Qualcomm’s smartphone future looks brighter with AI

A growing number of smartphones and personal computers with AI processors and capabilities embedded in the hardware are making their way to the market this year. Such on-device AI offers benefits such as faster speed in processing AI tasks as well as greater privacy—as less data has to go back and forth between the cloud for such tasks. Samsung’s Galaxy S24 phones offer functions such as real-time translating and image-based web search. The market has been receptive; unit sales of the S24 phones during their first three weeks after launch were up 8% from the previous Galaxy family’s sales last year during the same window, according to Counterpoint Research.