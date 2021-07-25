Quality of climate-related disclosures in India below global averages: EY

The EY Global Climate Risk Disclosure Barometer provides a global snapshot of the increasing corporate focus on climate risks and opportunities as pressure from all stakeholders moves them up the boardroom and executive agenda. The research draws on public disclosures of companies on the uptake of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) across highly impacted sectors. The disclosures of more than 1,100 companies across 42 jurisdictions were included in the assessment, broadening the size and geographical scope of the sample from the 2019 research.