Quant mutual fund: A look at who they are, their philosophy, and success...
Quant Mutual Fund, currently under SEBI scrutiny for 'front-running', has ₹90,000 crore AUM. Founded by Sandeep Tandon, the fund attributes its success to a suite of analytical tools emphasizing valuation, liquidity, risk appetite, and time. We take a look.
Quant Mutual Fund has been in the news recently after reports emerged that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) conducted search and seizure operations at its Mumbai and Hyderabad locations on suspicion of "front-running."