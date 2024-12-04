• The fund will be an Open-Ended Equity Scheme Predominantly investing in companies meeting an Ethical Set of Principles • The scheme will have a Direct and Regular Plan MUMBAI, India , Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum AMC announced the launch of a new fund offer (NFO) with Quantum Ethical Fund. It closes on Monday, December 16, 2024. The Fund is an open-ended Equity Fund that invests in companies meeting an Ethical Set of Principles, with the objective of achieving long-term capital appreciation. The Fund will be managed by Chirag Mehta – Chief Investment Officer, Quantum AMC. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in Equity & Equity Related Instruments of companies following an Ethical Set of Principles. The scheme will have a Direct and Regular Plan. The Fund Managers will allocate 80%-100% to the Equity & Equity related instruments of Companies following an Ethical set of Principles and 0%- 20% to the Debt & Money Market Instruments in compliance with Ethical Principles. The Scheme will follow an active investment strategy. The corpus of the scheme will invest in shares of companies meeting an Ethical set of Principles including of Shariah, Jainism and other ethical principles, encompassing a broad Ethical Framework. Ethical investing allows investors to align their investments to their values, beliefs and ethical ideologies. There are many ideologies and there seems to be a large overlap between them alongside subtle differences. For e.g.: Shariah investing has unique approach in that financial transactions should be fair and equitable, financial rewards are correlated with the level of risk, efforts and responsibility and prohibits interest, excessive uncertainty / speculation, gambling and harmful businesses. Jainism also has a unique approach to economic development which is strongly centered on sincerity and integrity' around Ahimsa and Karma, which 'encourages a light footprint in life. To follow such principles while investing the fund will exclude sector and industry such as Alcohol, gambling, tobacco, vulgar entertainment, animation content provider, exhibition of films, media-broadcasting ,media-content, production and distribution of films, mainstream or conventional financial services, non-halal food and beverages, narcotics substance or anything largely harmful to society, Meat & Animal Products, Pharmaceutical involving Animal Testing, Weapon & Defense, & Betting. Commenting on the fund launch, Mr. Chirag Mehta, Chief Investment Officer & Fund Manager, Quantum AMC, said, "The Quantum Ethical Fund will enable investors to align their investments to their beliefs, values and ideologies. While encouraging ethical business practices, the robust integrity and financial checks will ensure investments reflect less risk and high quality which would drive long term performance. 'Responsibility and profitability are complementary traits' and thereby 'good ethics is good business'. The Quantum Ethical Fund will allow investors to generate wealth through equity investments with a clear conscience. By investing in this fund, thoughtful investors have an opportunity undertake investments aligned to their values." Adding to this, Mr. I. V. Subramaniam, MD & Group Head- Equities, Quantum Advisors – Sponsor to Quantum Mutual Fund, said, "If you are an investor, for whom where a fund invests is as important as how much fund is invested, with this fund, you can be more intentional with your investments. Ethical investing is an investment approach in which investors invest in businesses that align with their religious or social values and generate financial returns. Sometimes, some businesses are involved in activities which are not good in terms of social values. As an individual investor it can be difficult to identify businesses that conduct their operations in accordance with the social values followed by the investor and at the same time remain profitable. That's where the Ethical Fund is a good fit." About Quantum AMC Quantum Mutual Fund was established in 2006 with the launch of its first fund. Quantum Mutual Fund nurtures a partnership culture with investors, business partners, and employees to spread the goodness of investing. Quantum Mutual Fund was established in 2006 with the launch of its first fund. Quantum Mutual Fund nurtures a partnership culture with investors, business partners, and employees to spread the goodness of investing. Quantum Mutual Fund is committed to providing simple Investment Solutions with simplicity, transparency, and integrity. • Investment options to convert savings to wealth. • Simple products that are easy to understand. • Dependable standards of service. • Sensible, risk-adjusted returns over the long term through a disciplined research and investment process We now offer 14 simple and easy-to-understand products for achieving different financial goals. Our tried and tested research-oriented process gives a channel to receive risk-adjusted returns that outperform the market in the long term. Quantum's continued relevance is a product of its reputation as trailblazer in the realm of mutual fund investing. With a solid track record and a commitment of providing progressive investment strategies.