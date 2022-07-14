Quantum Mutual Fund launches India’s first Nifty 50 ETF Fund of Fund

Comparing the FoF route to an ETF and index fund route of passively investing, Chirag Mehta, CIO- Quantum Mutual Fund said “Index funds offer you the convenience of SIP, however, come at a higher cost than ETFs generally. And secondly, given the structure of index funds, fund managers find it inconvenient to replicate the index entirely when there are lower inflows into the fund, which results in higher tracking error. Therefore, I think, while the best option still is ETF, from a convenience and efficiency perspective, ETF FoF route is good.