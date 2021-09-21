QubeHealth, Nova partner to start full coverage employee health benefits product

"Historically employee health insurance and wellness has just been a checkbox item for corporates. The pandemic has changed that. We are excited to partner with QubeHealth, to improve the employee well-being of 10 million Indians by 2025 through application of targeted wellness programs, personalized care and a seamless insurance experience. With our help, employee-first companies can drive employee happiness and retention," Saransh Garg, co-founder of Nova Benefits said.