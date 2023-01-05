Quess drops Allsec merger plans on investor dissent3 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 10:44 PM IST
The development marks a rare episode of minority investors prevailing over promoters
BENGALURU : Opposition from minority investors of AllSec Technologies Ltd and a 34% plunge in Quess Corp.’s share price has prompted the board of India’s largest staffing firm to withdraw its merger plans with AllSec in December, six months after it proposed to do so, three executives familiar with the development said.