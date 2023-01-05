Quess drops Allsec merger plans on investor dissent

“Our purpose to merge with Allsec Technologies was to bring synergies and build integrated strength in our Global Technology Solutions (GTS) on customer life-cycle management and platform business. The merger was agreed upon on 22 June last year. Since then, the overall market scenario has been subject to constant change. In the interest of shareholders of both parties, the board has taken a decision to reconsider the matter at an appropriate time," said Quess’s chief executive officer Guruprasad Srinivasan.