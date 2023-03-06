Questions of propriety in Adani Power director’s audit practice4 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 01:14 AM IST
- Mukesh M. Shah, 71, an independent director and chairman of the audit committee at Adani Power, is also the founder and managing partner of Mukesh M Shah and Co., which serves as the auditor of Adicorp Enterprises, a privately held firm based out of Ahmedabad.
BENGALURU : An accounting firm run by an independent director of Adani Power Ltd is the auditor for Adicorp Enterprises, the entity behind a complex transaction that involved lending ₹608.5 crore to the power producer, prompting concerns about potential conflicts of interest and the adequacy of disclosure practices.
