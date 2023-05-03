Questions over Go filing as CEO says owners committed2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 12:11 AM IST
On Wednesday, a day after the low-fare airline moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), its CEO Kaushik Khona told a television channel that the promoters remain committed to the airline.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI : As surprising as the Go First insolvency filing was its chief executive’s comment that the promoters remain committed to the airline. The twist has prompted questions about whether the airline intends to withdraw the filing and if so, how.
