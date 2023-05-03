Questions over Go filing as CEO says owners committed

“Since this is a voluntary insolvency application, Go Air can withdraw it any time before admission. However, once admitted and the committee of creditors (CoC) is formed, withdrawal is only possible under Section 12A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which requires 90% of the CoC members by vote share approving it," said Anindya Mazumdar, a partner at law firm Singhania & Co.

