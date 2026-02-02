Other variants of the same strategy are also being rolled out across platforms. Zepto introduced slotted deliveries in select pockets of Bengaluru in December, enabling users to choose a delivery window instead of opting for delivery within minutes. Swiggy Instamart allows users to combine orders with a longer wait time, helping it minimize the cost of multiple deliveries. Tata Group’s BigBasket continues to offer scheduled deliveries, a proposition on which it built its foundation, although quick deliveries are now the focus.