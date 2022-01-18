Quick commerce deliveries surge 500% in a year, says logistics provider

Quick-commerce has become the buzzword in India’s e-commerce ecosystem, promising quick delivery of groceries and other items of daily use. Companies typically set up dark-stores or partner with local grocery stores to service orders in under 15 minutes. Dark stores are physical warehouses that cater only to online orders. The sector has seen the entry of new firms and has seen existing players such as Zepto, Blinkit (formerly known as Grofers), as well as Swiggy Instamart ramp up speedy supplies.