BENGALURU: Quick commerce is emerging as a significant sales channel for health supplement companies that are reporting fast-growing contributions from instant-delivery platforms Blinkit, Zepto and Amazon Now.
BENGALURU: Quick commerce is emerging as a significant sales channel for health supplement companies that are reporting fast-growing contributions from instant-delivery platforms Blinkit, Zepto and Amazon Now.
Quick commerce accounts for 25-30% of sports nutrition brand Fast&Up’s business, while Ayurveda products maker Kapiva puts this share at about 10% of revenue, identifying it as its fastest-growing sales channel.
Quick commerce accounts for 25-30% of sports nutrition brand Fast&Up’s business, while Ayurveda products maker Kapiva puts this share at about 10% of revenue, identifying it as its fastest-growing sales channel.
India’s online health supplements market is expected to expand to $4.3 billion-4.7 billion by FY31 from $1.3 billion in FY26, with quick commerce’s share rising to 37-47% from 17%, according to Redseer. By FY31, quick commerce could account for $1.6 billion-2.2 billion in online supplement sales. Health awareness and digital discovery are reshaping the market.
“Discovery has moved from years to seconds and access from days to minutes,” Redseer said.
Discovery to replenishment
Redseer describes quick commerce as a channel for “impulse and top-up” purchases, led by protein and daily-use products. Traditional e-commerce, by contrast, retains a larger share of “planned, research-led” purchases.
For Fast&Up, quick commerce has helped convert consumers who may not have sought its products, expanding the brand beyond its traditional consumer base of sports and fitness enthusiasts. Co-founder and CEO Vijayraghavan Venugopal said instant availability allows people to try something new, particularly when they discover products through friends, gyms or other users.
“Quick commerce has been one of the reasons why we have grown multifold in the last one year,” he said, citing wider distribution and faster access. “Quick commerce reduces the friction between discovering a product and trying it,” he added.
The company said there is also demand for smaller packs and trial formats that lower the initial cost. Its best-selling products on quick commerce include Reload—an electrolyte and hydration product available in sachets, smaller tubes and a ready-to-drink variant—Carnitine in weight management and Glow in beauty.
Kapiva, however, sees a distinction between product discovery and subsequent purchases. According to founder and CEO Ameve Sharma, consumers often make their first healthcare purchase on the brand’s website, where they can read about formulations, check clinical validation and, where necessary, seek a doctor’s advice, before turning to quick commerce for repeat purchases and replenishment.
Wellbeing Nutrition also uses quick-commerce platforms to expand in tier-2 cities such as Lucknow and Jaipur, aiming to increase their contribution beyond 40% of revenue, Kapoor said.
Trust and education
Regulatory scrutiny is also increasing. Last month, India’s food regulator signalled plans to tighten rules for quick commerce platforms, proposing measures such as displaying manufacturing and expiry dates and batch numbers on online listings and making platforms more accountable for misleading claims.
As the category expands, Redseer said platforms will need stronger safeguards around product authenticity and quality, including lab-tested badges and verified sellers. It also points to the need for brands to establish credibility through clear clinical dosing, third-party testing and evidence-backed claims.
PwC India similarly points to rising expectations around testing, credible claims, traceable sourcing and clear labelling.
“While technology has made health measurable, the next challenge is to make it meaningful,” said Ravi Kapoor, partner and leader (retail and consumer sector), PwC India, adding that businesses must bring together consumer choices, digital tools and clinical expertise.
Healthcare products cannot be marketed like impulse-led categories such as food, according to Kapiva’s Sharma.
“People need more information and content to actually convert,” he said. Consumers often research products before buying, which is why Kapiva prioritizes off-platform education over advertising within quick-commerce apps.
Wellbeing Nutrition is educating consumers through social media and brand campaigns on ingredient quality, sourcing and clinical evidence. It also uses WhatsApp and email to guide customers on product usage and duration after purchase, Kapoor noted.
Venugopal argues that supplements are governed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and are not classified as prescription drugs. Quick-commerce platforms follow the same requirements on labelling and product declarations as other retail and online channels, he added.
“Provided we comply with FSSAI’s requirements on labelling and product declarations, there should be no issue,” he said. “Whatever gets sold on quick commerce is a reflection of your brand credibility.”