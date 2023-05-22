Shares of Adani group firms finally seem to have caught a break, hitting upper circuits on Monday. Adani Enterprises closed 18.8% higher, while other stocks too were up 5-10%. Investors are cheering the findings of a Supreme Court-appointed expert panel that did not find evidence of any regulatory failure in terms of our market watchdog failing to spot violations alleged by short seller Hindenburg. Separately, Jefferies assigned “buy" ratings to Adani Ports and Adani Transmission. The group has also been offloading debt to counter charges of being overleveraged. All this seems to have helped buoy its stock sentiment. This bounce-back, though, is only partial. Questions raised over the ultimate control of much money that has gone into Adani equity remain unanswered. Nor has much clarity been obtained yet on allegations of free-float rule-bending and stock manipulation. Perhaps a deeper probe by the Securities and Exchange Board of India that is underway and expected to be done by 14 August could help clear the air on big questions, such as those around higher-level beneficial ownership. The expert panel’s report, though, may have been taken as a signal to the contrary.