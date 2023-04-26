Quick edit: An auto upshift

Maruti Suzuki India saw its profit surge 43% to ₹2,624 crore in the three months ended 31 March, even as total revenue from operations rose 20% to ₹32,048 crore. Its board has given in-principle approval for capacity expansion by 1 million vehicles a year. These numbers bode well for the auto industry and also send positive signals about the state of consumer demand in India’s economy. Enthusiastic buying, a cool-off in commodity prices that kept a lid on input costs and easing supply constraints, including a release from a severe chip crunch, are seen to have driven the company’s growth. These factors should help the industry move closer to regaining its pre-pandemic state. Yet, the semiconductor scarcity isn’t fully past, and with the global economy in trouble even as the sector undergoes a global transition, risks abound. Maruti’s exports have weakened. But its bigger worry may turn out to be a relatively late start on electric vehicles (EVs). If it’s any consolation, global observers wonder if even EV-maker Tesla may fall behind Chinese carmakers on self-driven vehicles. This sector is expected to see accelerated action that may test Maruti’s market leadership.
