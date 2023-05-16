Home/ Companies / News/  Quick edit: Puzzling assertions
Contrary statements by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the government on probing Adani group companies have raised the question of which is correct. Sebi told the Supreme Court that “the allegation that Sebi has been investigating Adani [firms] since 2016 is factually baseless" and that a probe back then pertained to the issuance of global depository receipts by 51 Indian listed companies, of which no Adani company was a part. However, in July 2021, Pankaj Chaudhary, minister of state for finance, told Parliament that Sebi was investigating some Adani Group companies. On its part, the finance ministry has since stated that it stands by what it said in the House. As this does not square with Sebi’s affidavit submitted to the judiciary, the puzzle persists. While some nuance, say of what exactly constitutes a probe, could yet emerge to explain the divergence, it’s unsettling to have variations in what ought to be part of a truth-verified historical record, especially in the context of Hindenburg allegations of fraud against the group. Unless we obtain clarity on how our regulatory apparatus has been working, dissonance will let suspicions be fanned.

