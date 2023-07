Quick Heal Technologies Ltd, global cybersecurity solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Vishal Salvi as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with immediate effect.

Vishal Salvi, a former executive at Infosys, has over 29 years of experience in the cybersecurity and information technology domains in India and globally.

Prior to joining Quick Heal Technologies, Salvi held the position of Global Chief Information Security Officer, Business Head of Cybersecurity Service Line & Senior Vice President at Infosys Ltd.

“Salvi's extensive expertise in cybersecurity and information technology has been honed through various leadership roles at renowned organizations such as PwC, HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Global Trust Bank, Development Credit Bank, and Crompton Greaves," said Quick Heal in its statement.

Kailash Katkar will continue in the role of Chairman and Managing Director.

“Our team has tirelessly worked to deliver robust cybersecurity solutions, and I take immense pride in the significant business value we have created for all stakeholders. With customer centricity and innovation as our driving forces, I am confident that Quick Heal will continue to secure individuals, organizations, and nations. Together with Vishal Salvi as our CEO, we are fully committed to transforming the cybersecurity ecosystem in India and solidifying our position on the global map," said Kailash Katkar.

“I am deeply honored to assume the role of CEO at Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. Quick Heal has earned a solid reputation as a trusted leader in the cybersecurity industry, and I am incredibly excited to lead this exceptional team into the future. In the face of constantly evolving cyber threats and the critical importance of prioritizing digital security, I am fully committed to the shared goal of making Cybersafety a fundamental right for all. I am eager to drive growth, cultivate a culture of innovation, and provide unmatched value to our customers and stakeholders. Together, we will strive to create a cyber-secure world for everyone," Vishal Salvi.