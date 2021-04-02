Quick launches, lower costs make e-commerce attractive for FMCG firms: Report

“Unlike modern trade, where the channel is dominated by three players Reliance Retail, DMart and Future Group, FMCG e-commerce has a wide array of competing platforms, including—Amazon India, Flipkart, Big Basket, Grofers, Jio Mart, Nykaa and even pharmacy e-tailers who also carry FMCG products. Supply chains too have to be tweaked to supply to e-commerce and many companies do this directly while others do it via a third-party intermediary," the report said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}