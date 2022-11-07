IBC to be amended for faster turnaround of sick firms

The regulatory framework of businesses administered by the ministry of corporate affairs is expected to undergo changes in several areas soon. The parliamentary standing committee on finance, which examined the Competition Amendment Bill, 2022, is also likely to give its report soon, based on which competition law will be reworked. Also, inter-ministerial consultations are currently on for amending the Companies Act, which includes a radical revamp of the regulatory framework for statutory auditors. This, however, is expected only in the budget session. The Parliament is yet to bring out the schedule for the winter session, which usually starts in November.