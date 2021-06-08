Online commerce solutions provider, QuickSell, on Tuesday said it has raised $2 million as a part of their pre-series A round from InfoEdge Venture Fund and BEENEXT.

According to the company, this investment will primarily be used for scaling the business, and to expand its team for product development.

The four-year-old startup provides product cataloguing, communication and commerce solution suites to small businesses worldwide, helping them sell their products on mobile.

“We are a design-focused company, and through QuickSell we want to bring great design tools to those small businesses who can use them every day to run their business. When merchants see our product for the first time, they feel like it’s made specially for them. Using QuickSell, our users are able to grow, engage, retain, and monetize their customer base effectively and easily through their mobile phones," said Deepak Bhagchandani, founder and chief executive officer, QuickSell.

At present, the company claims that its product suite is leveraged by businesses across 100 countries. It currently has more than 600,000 organic users on its platform.

“As omnichannel becomes a norm, we expect trade partners such as wholesalers, stockists and resellers to embrace digital platforms and continue to play a vital part in supply chains. QuickSell’s mobile-first platform focuses on specific requirements of this target segment and as these B2B merchants start using digital tools to manage their day-to-day business, they become an attractive market opportunity," says Amit Behl, partner, InfoEdge Venture Fund

Currently, QuickSell caters to small businesses selling different types of visual and design-oriented products including jewellery, clothing, handicrafts, and home decor, while enabling owners to sell via mobile.

“QuickSell is bridging the missing link in the SMB (small-medium businesses) story. What stands out most about QuickSell is their focus on improving retention through building a great user experience for their end customers. This approach is empowering small business owners to engage their customers like never before by giving them enterprise-level capabilities through personalized catalogues at hyper-scale," said Chinmaya Saxena, venture partner, BEENEXT.

