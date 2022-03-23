Quiklyz ties up with BluSmart to provide 500 EVs on lease

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Quiklyz is the new age vehicle leasing and subscription platform having broad product offerings across various customer segments for passenger and commercial vehicles from all leading OEMs in India, said the firm.
Quiklyz, the vehicle leasing and subscription business of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (Mahindra Finance/ MMFSL), today announced its tie-up with BluSmart Mobility, India’s first and largest zero-emission ride-hailing service and platform. As part of this arrangement, Quiklyz will provide customized Lease for up to 500 Electric Vehicles (EVs) which will be deployed on BluSmart’s 100% EV fleet, accordiing to Quiklyz.
These vehicles would be used for the BluSmart all-electric ride hailing services plying currently in Delhi NCR through the BluSmart app.
Anmol Singh Jaggi, founder & CEO, BluSmart said, “BluSmart, through its all-electric fleet, provides zero-ride denial, zero-surge and zero-tailpipe emission ride-hailing service to make mobility smarter and sustainable for a better future. We needed a partner who could create bespoke financing structures, industry-best service levels and in Quiklyz we found the ideal leasing partner fulfilling these requirements. We look forward to our continued partnership with Quiklyz which would be a win-win for all".
Mohammad Turra, senior V-P & head, Quiklyz mentioned, “We are committed to providing innovative leasing solutions to popularise electric vehicles in India and are delighted to be the leasing partner of choice for BluSmart which has built a remarkable portfolio of EV fleet. We will continue to create necessary leasing products across EV segments to drive the change towards a more sustainable future".
BluSmart currently operates in Delhi NCR and the company plans to expand its network into other major cities across India. It also operates large EV charging superhubs powering its own EV fleet as well as offering services to others.
Quiklyz currently has the largest portfolio of EVs on its leasing and subscription platform. It provides both electric 4W as well electric 3Ws across OEMs including Mahindra, Tata Motors, Piaggio, Mercedes-Benz etc. Quiklyz’s value proposition for its customers includes zero down payment schemes, flexible tenure options, no resale or maintenance hassle, and much more, as per the press release.
