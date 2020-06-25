Rémi Maillard to helm Airbus India from September

NEW DELHI : French aerospace major Airbus SE has appointed former Airbus Helicopters executive Rémi Maillard as President of India operations and Managing Director of South Asia region.

Maillard, currently Head of Airbus Services, will assume the charge of the new position on 1 September 2020. He will succeed Anand Stanley, who will move to Singapore as President, Airbus Asia-Pacific.

"In his new role, Rémi will lead Airbus’ business in South Asia. He will be responsible for commercial aircraft sales and business development, and he will manage Airbus’ regional footprint, which includes engineering, innovation, customer support and services as well as training," Airbus said in the statement.

"He will also help progress Airbus’ top defence and helicopters campaigns and boost the company’s ‘Make in India’ programmes," it added.

Maillard takes over at the helm of Airbus India at a time when Indian airlines, facing weak demand due to covid-19 pandemic, are in discussions with aircraft manufacturers to delay aircraft delivery apart from revisiting aircraft lease rental agreements, and contracts with vendors and lessors, to bring down costs.

"As Head of Services, Rémi has been responsible for growing the Airbus commercial aircraft Services business and overseeing maintenance, upgrades, flight hour services, and training operations with a focus on creating value for customers and enhancing their operational performance," the Airbus statement added.

