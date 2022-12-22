Race for RCap down to two players; Torrent offers highest bid

According to the new rules, in the first and second rounds, bidders will have to increase the bid value by a minimum of ₹1,000 crore each. In the third and fourth rounds, the amount has to go up by ₹500 crore and ₹250 crore, respectively. This would mean that the required bids should be ₹7,500 crore, ₹8,500 crore, ₹9,000 crore, and ₹9,250 crore, respectively.

