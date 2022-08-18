The company opened its highest-ever 50 stores in the year through March, its most ever, and wants to tap India’s teeming middle-class, which according to some researchers could account for as much as half of country’s almost 1.4 billion population. Amid rising inflation, this segment is also looking hard for bargain deals - something DMart is known for. Besides adding stores, DMart is also attempting to scale up its unprofitable e-commerce business.