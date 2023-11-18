Radiance mandates Rothschild to sell platform
New Delhi: Eversource Capital-backed Radiance Renewables Pvt. Ltd has mandated Rothschild & Co. for the sale of the platform that serves commercial and industrial (C&I) customers in a deal having a potential equity value of about $150 million, two people aware of the development said. Radiance currently has an operational portfolio of 500 megawatts (MW), and plans to build capacity to 2 gigawatts (GW) over three years.