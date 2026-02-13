Radico Khaitan COO Amar Sinha to exit after almost a decade at spirits maker
Summary
Amar Sinha, COO of Radico Khaitan, has resigned after a decade at the company. His departure follows a shift towards premium branding and marketing. Sinha confirmed he is evaluating future opportunities.
Amar Sinha, chief operating officer at Radico Khaitan, will step down from the company, ending an almost decade-long stint at the spirits maker.
