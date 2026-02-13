Radico Khaitan COO Amar Sinha to exit after almost a decade at spirits maker

Amar Sinha, chief operating officer at Radico Khaitan, will step down from the company, ending an almost decade-long stint at the spirits maker.

Mint reached out to Sinha, who confirmed the development.

Radico is expected to inform the stock exchanges and the Securities and Exchange Board of India about the development later on Friday.

Sinha’s departure comes after a period during which Radico sharpened its focus on premium brands and marketing-led growth, moving away from its earlier volume-first approach. When Sinha joined the company, India’s alco-beverage market was driven largely by scale and distribution.

Radico Khaitan is among India’s largest local alco-beverage companies, with a market capitalization of over ₹37,075 crore (as of 12 February) and a portfolio spanning mass and premium spirits.

Over the past few years, the company has increasingly focused on higher-value brands as part of a broader premiumization push. The company repositioned itself towards higher-value offerings, with premiumization becoming central to its strategy.

Sinha said he will share details of his next professional move in due course and is currently evaluating opportunities.

"In the next few days, I will be taking a decision as to what my next steps will be," he said.

Mint has written to Radico Khaitan seeking comment on Sinha's resignation but had not received a response at the time of publishing.

Premium push

People familiar with the matter said the move was planned. Sinha's core mandate when he joined was to strengthen brand-building and push for more premium spirits. He helped Radico reshape its portfolio and place greater emphasis on marketing, innovation and brand positioning.

Sinha has more than three decades of experience across the alco-bev and consumer sectors. He began his career in 1983 as a management trainee at liquor manufacturer Shaw Wallace Distilleries and later served as managing director and chief executive officer. He has held senior roles at Whyte & Mackay India, Zee Group’s Playwin Gaming, Golden Tobacco, SmithKline Beecham and Herbertsons of the UB Group.

Radico has not announced succession plans or interim leadership arrangements yet. In its most recent Q3 results, managing director Abhishek Khaitan said the Indian spirits sector continued to build strong momentum, led by premiumization and evolving consumer aspirations.

"We have converted these structural tailwinds into our highest-ever quarterly performance with volumes of 9.75 million cases, net revenue of ₹1,547 crore, and Ebitda of ₹265 crore.