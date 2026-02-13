Radico Khaitan COO Amar Sinha to exit after almost a decade at spirits maker

Sinha has more than three decades of experience across the alco-bev and consumer sectors. He began his career in 1983 as a management trainee at liquor manufacturer Shaw Wallace Distilleries and later served as managing director and chief executive officer. He has held senior roles at Whyte & Mackay India, Zee Group’s Playwin Gaming, Golden Tobacco, SmithKline Beecham and Herbertsons of the UB Group.