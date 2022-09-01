OPEN APP
To deepen its play in the white spirits market and the rum space, alcohol company Radico Khaitan has launched its first flavoured rum under its ‘1965 Spirit of Victory’ brand.

The 1965 Spirit of Victory Lemon Dash Rum will help the company tap into a new spirit category of white rum.

“Rum is evolving as an aspirational drink and the conversation around it among the consumers is picking pace. This is the time for rum. Ever since the pandemic, consumers are willing to expand their horizons and have moved beyond the traditional spirits, resultantly the premium rum category is witnessing robust growth. We have expanded our rum portfolio with this. It has launched in Odisha and will soon be available in other markets, including Delhi, Uttarakhand, Assam, Jharkhand, and Kerala," Amar Sinha, chief operating officer of the firm, said.

Rum, he added, in most parts of India, is considered to be a seasonal drink but white rum negates the barrier of seasonality. This may bring the much-needed change and cheer.The Indian Made Foreign Liquor company reported an operational income of 3,188 crore and a net profit of 58.28 crore for Q1 ended June 30 for FY23. The net profit was lower to the corresponding fiscal of the previous year by about 1.6 crore.

India alcoholic beverages markets had a size of $52.5 billion in 2020 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2020 and 2023, according to the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).

