Radico Khaitan launches flavoured rum variant1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 04:39 PM IST
With the launch of 1965 Spirit of Victory Lemon Dash Rum, Radico Khaitan intends to tap into white rum drinkers
To deepen its play in the white spirits market and the rum space, alcohol company Radico Khaitan has launched its first flavoured rum under its ‘1965 Spirit of Victory’ brand.