Radico Khaitan launches flavoured rum variant

“Rum is evolving as an aspirational drink and the conversation around it among the consumers is picking pace. This is the time for rum. Ever since the pandemic, consumers are willing to expand their horizons and have moved beyond the traditional spirits, resultantly the premium rum category is witnessing robust growth. We have expanded our rum portfolio with this. It has launched in Odisha and will soon be available in other markets, including Delhi, Uttarakhand, Assam, Jharkhand, and Kerala," Amar Sinha, chief operating officer of the firm, said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}