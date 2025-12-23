Radico Khaitan launches Kohinoor Reserve Indian Dark Rum in home market — Check prices in Delhi, Karnataka, UP

Indian alcobev giant, Radico Khaitan, on Tuesday, 23 December 2025, launched its triple-aged Indian dark rum named ‘Kohinoor Reserve’ for its home market after its successful international debut, according to an exchange filing.

The company has decided to make the alcohol brand's India debut starting in Uttar Pradesh, then soon expanding it to Karnataka and Delhi. According to the BSE filing, the Kohinoor Reserve rum will be available for ₹4,350 per bottle (750 ml) in the State of Uttar Pradesh.

After the brand is also rolled out in Karnataka and Delhi, people will be able to purchase the bottle for ₹4,635 in the southern state and for ₹3,750 in the national capital of the country.

“The rum category in India is a significant and growing sector, with consumers increasingly gravitating toward richer, more complex dark rum expressions. This renewed appreciation for craftsmanship and depth makes it an exciting time to expand our presence in the segment,” said Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director of Radico Khaitan.

What does Kohinoor Reserve taste like? The Kohinoor Reserve Indian Dark Rum is a triple-aged rum which was matured in American Bourbon whiskey barrels, Cognac XO casks, and Vermouth casks, which the company claims sets it apart in the global dark rum industry.

On the taste palate, Radico Khaitan's Kohinoor Reserve opens up with rich sweet-fruity aromas which are balanced with spicy notes of dried fruits, roasted nuts and elegant woody undertones.

The company also said that the dark rum blend offers warmth without harshness while offering the complexity derived from the triple-cask maturation. The finish of the alcohol beverage is long, smooth and crafted exclusively for lovers of refined, high-quality dark rum.

Where is the inspiration from? Radico Khaitan has taken the inspiration for the Kohinoor Reserve Indian Dark Rum from the historic Mountain of Light, the Kohinoor diamond, which resembles rarity, purity and prestige.

The bottle also seeks to portray the same symbolism with a sculpted, multi-faceted structure, reminding one of the rare gemstone. The company also said that when you view the bottle from the top, the design will evoke an oval diamond silhouette, while the broad shoulders, strong base and muted gold detailing lend it a regal, contemporary character.