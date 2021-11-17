Radico Khaitan to expand its premium spirits portfolio over the next 2 years

The company uses its master blender, Anup Barik, who has worked with them for over two decades and is the creator of all of its blends, including the luxury spirits. The company began naming its Indian single malt whisky Rampur as it was the location of its mother distillery. "It was our way of paying homage to the place where we started from. This concept matured further with Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin and Royal Ranthambore Whiskey. Both places have considerable historic significance and resonate with values we want to closely associate our products with. With Ranthambore, power, valour and majesty, whereas with Jaisalmer, royalty, grace and exquisite craftsmanship," Khaitan added.