Radico Khaitan's share value surges 6x in 5 years on premiumisation
While the premium and above segment is witnessing strong growth, the regular segment is experiencing a decline
New Delhi: Radico Khaitan, the makers of Rampur single malt, is witnessing significant growth, driven by a strategic shift towards premium and luxury segments. The focus on high-margin products has resulted in a nearly six-fold increase in shareholder value, from ₹4,500 crore to ₹24,000 crore, managing director, Abhishek Khaitan told Mint in an exclusive interaction.