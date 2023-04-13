Radisson debuts luxury brand with Hyderabad hotel

Radisson debuts luxury brand with Hyderabad hotel2 min read . 09:23 AM IST
Bengaluru: Radisson Hotel Group on Wednesday launched its luxury lifestyle brand Radisson Collection in India, signing its first 300-key hotel in Hyderabad. The hotel will be operational in 2026.
The brand was first introduced globally in 2018 and has about 50 such properties around the world.
India is one of the top priority markets for Radisson, presenting opportunities to investors and guests alike, Elie Younes, Radisson’s executive vice-president and global chief development officer, and Zubin Saxena, managing director of the firm in India, said in an interview. The brand has been present in India for the last 25 years and has 110 operational hotels. It is also in the process of adding about 30 more hotels.
“We have already achieved better than 2019 numbers here, not just when compared to India but also better than in some other places in the world. In terms of operations, our like-for-like revenue per available room is what is driving the average rate rather than the occupancy which means that the customer is willing to pay 20% more than what he was paying in 2019 which was our best year," Younes said.
This year, the company is expecting to add about 300 hotels in its Asia and EMEA region and 10% of those – about 30 hotels -- are expected to be in India. Outside the Americas, India is one of the company’s top priority markets.
He said because India is growing at a 6.5% GDP, growth and inflation are very close, which is very healthy unlike in Europe where there’s a gap. “That is a nasty economic situation to be in which India is not in and that is why we have these plans for India fueled by the young population, the infrastructure development etc.," he added.
The company owns and operates 2,000 hotels globally across nine brands. And in India, 50% of the company’s portfolio is in tier two and three markets. It will add eight hotels to its new brand – Radisson Collection – in top gateway cities in the country like Goa, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata.
“In destinations where we already have our existing brands, we introduced this luxury brand, and it came and elevated the portfolio and achieved an average room rate of 25% more than the others," said Younis.
According to the latest Trends & Opportunities 2022 report by hospitality company Hotelivate, Radisson Hotel Group competes with brands like Marriott International, ITC Hotels and Accor in India. Indian Hotels Co. Ltd, the operator of the Taj group of hotels, despite having the highest number of hotel properties in the country, ranks second to Marriott International due to its lower rooms per hotel ratio. Radisson is the third largest operator of rooms, with over 12,000 rooms.