Radisson eyes 500 hotels in India by 2030: EVP González
With over 140 operational properties and 70 more in the pipeline, India is now Radisson’s second-most important market after China.
NEW DELHI : Radisson Hotel Group, which runs brands like Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, and Park Inn by Radisson, is betting on India’s expanding travel market, targeting a portfolio of 500 hotels in the country by 2030. The group, which currently operates more than 140 hotels and has another 70 in the pipeline, is treating India as a strategic growth market—second only to China in terms of number of properties, its top executive said.