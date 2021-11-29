NEW DELHI: Radisson Hotel group has announced the launch of its high-end brand the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa in Nashik at the foothills of the two-millennia old Pandav caves, off the Nashik-Mumbai highway.

With more than 200 rooms, the hotel is spread over 42,000 square meters and has over 5,000 square meters of event space.

“The opening strengthens the group’s presence in high-visibility leisure destinations that complements our strategic growth plans for West India," said Zubin Saxena, managing director and VP operations, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

The hotel has 18 suites with private balconies.

Rishi Mehra, owner of R&P Hospitalities that owns the hotel, said the property's easy accessibility from major metros like Mumbai and Pune will make it a preferred choice for guests traveling to India’s wine capital.

The hotel has four dining areas and a spa, Atman.

Gopinath Gopalan, general manager, Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Nashik, added that the hotel has modern yet earthy architectural inspiration and design.

Last week, the American hospitality firm had announced the launch of its first "millennial friendly" brand, Radisson RED Hotel in Mohali. Its Radisson Blu brand also has had long term partners like education firm MBD Group that runs its Radisson Blu in Noida, launched 18 years ago.

Radisson also runs brands like Park Inn, Radisson Blu, Country Inn & Suites as well as its flagship upscale brand Radisson and is the third largest hotel service provider in India, according to hospitality consultancy Hotelivate. It follows in the heels of American chain Marriott Hotels and Indian Hotel Company Limited.

India has about 1.44 lakh branded rooms in the country including the 4,093 new rooms that opened during the year. It follows on the heels of American chain Marriott Hotels and Indian Hotel Company Limited.

