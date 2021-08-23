NEW DELHI: Radisson Hotel Group on Monday announced the opening of its first resort property in Lonavala, the hill station surrounded by green valleys, near Mumbai. Radisson Resort & Spa Lonavala is spread over 14,100 sqm offering a suitable venue for hosting off-site meetings and large weddings, the hospitality chain said.

“The resort’s perfect location and Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) facilities make it an attractive venue for guests looking to host destination weddings, large corporate or social functions. The opening provides further momentum to our strategic expansion plans in West India where we are already present in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Alibaug, Karjat, Nagpur and will add Nashik to the list by the end of the year," said Zubin Saxena, managing director and vice president, operations, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

Located at a 15-minute drive from both Lonavala and Khandala railway stations, Radisson Resort & Spa Lonavala is accessible for people traveling from Mumbai, Pune and Khandala. The resort offers easy accessibility to tourist attractions such as Bushi Dam, Narayani Dham Temple, Lonavala Lake and the celebrity wax museum.

Designed by architect, Kamal S Malik, Radisson said the resort has adapted eco-friendly design practices and incorporated reused natural elements such as stones from the site for stone-cladding of the entire building. It features areas such an open atrium, that has been designed to reduce the need for air-conditioning. The resort features 103 rooms across four categories and has over 4,500 sqm of indoor and outdoor event space.

In terms of food and dining, the resort houses Hirkani, restaurant with emphasis on oriental, coastal, Indian and local cuisine; Malhari, a lifestyle bar serving contemporary grills, signature cocktails with a special emphasis on local flavors and produce from chef’s garden; Torna, a roof-top lounge offering a wide range of options such as classic Indian dishes, seafood, barbecue and Italian pastas.

The resort is being operated on a management contract basis by Radisson Hotel Group on behalf of Monarch Hospitality.

