Radisson Hotel Group opens property in Dharamshala

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: Radisson Hotel Group on Thursday announced the opening of its brand Radisson Blu Resort Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. Located in the foothills of the Dhauladhar Range, the resort is targeted at both business and leisure travellers. This is the hospitality group’s second property in Himachal after Radisson Jass Shimla.

NEW DELHI: Radisson Hotel Group on Thursday announced the opening of its brand Radisson Blu Resort Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. Located in the foothills of the Dhauladhar Range, the resort is targeted at both business and leisure travellers. This is the hospitality group’s second property in Himachal after Radisson Jass Shimla.

“Radisson Blu Resort Dharamshala is our fourth hotel opening in 2021 and we seek to add more than 15 new hotels to our portfolio this year, achieving the 100-hotel milestone," said Zubin Saxena, managing director and vice president - operations, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Radisson Blu Resort Dharamshala is our fourth hotel opening in 2021 and we seek to add more than 15 new hotels to our portfolio this year, achieving the 100-hotel milestone," said Zubin Saxena, managing director and vice president - operations, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

With easy accessibility from Kangra Airport, the resort features 120 rooms overlooking the Kangra valley and is connected to all popular tourist destinations around Dharamshala.

Radisson Blu Resort Dharamshala is a unit of Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association and is managed by the hospitality firm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Radisson Hotel Group was our chosen strategic partner and we are confident that this hotel will set a new benchmark of hospitality in the valley", said R.P. Singh, director, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association.

Spread over 30,000 sqm and located 6 km from Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, the resort features rooms across standard, superior, deluxe, suite and presidential suite categories. It constitutes three banquet halls - Mid Off, Mid On and Centurion with a capacity between 80 pax and 100 pax and an outdoor venue, The Banquet Deck, suited to host weddings and social functions.

The F&B offering at the new resort includes The Edge, all-day dining restaurant serving a range of local and western dishes; Italian Crust, the speciality pizzeria, and All Out, lounge and bar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently, ITC Hotels also opened two new properties – Welcomhotel Tavleen Chail and Welcomhotel Shimla – in Himachal Pradesh tapping into the leisure segment which is currently driving business for the hospitality chains.