Radisson Hotel Group partners EazyDiner for online food delivery

Radisson Hotel Group South Asia on Thursday announced its partnership with table reservation and food discovery platform, EazyDiner. The collaboration will serve all 94 operating hotels of the group's portfolio in the country and will include table booking and home delivery services.

“This partnership is a very timely step for us as we innovate our business model to reach more guests. Food and beverage constitutes a critical lever of our strategy and is central to our business recovery and brand building efforts in these critical times," said Zubin Saxena, managing director and vice-president operations, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

Radisson Hotel Group South Asia has created 20 signature dishes for home delivery. Curated by Rakesh Sethi, corporate executive chef for Radisson Hotel Group South Asia, these include items like Paan Kulfi with Gulkand Cake and Supari Cigar, Angaar E Jamun (Chocolate stuffed Gulab Jamun flambeed) and Trio Symphony (Gajar Halwa/Gulab Jamun Terrine/ Kalakand Tart/Kesar Phirni) amongst many others.

Guests will be able to order these dishes online along with their favorite cuisines across hotel's restaurants through EazyDiner’s EazySafe+ platform that ensures safe takeaways and minimal-contact deliveries.

“Partnering with Radisson Hotel Group, South Asia, is a great value addition for us, and we are delighted to bring their signature dishes to our customers. The EazySafe+ hygiene rating by EazyDiner features these restaurants at the top of the list and we are certain that this collaboration will be mutually rewarding," said Kapil Chopra, chairman of the board, EazyDiner.

Hospitality industry players habe taken to online food delivery in a big way with luxury hotel chains such as ITC hotels, The Oberoi, JW Marriott, The Park and Accor opened their kitchens for takeaways. Hilton, Hyatt, ITC and Marriott already have a partnership with food delivery platform Swiggy and Zomato in multiple cities as they look to diversify revenue streams. Meanwhile, Tata group's Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), which owns Taj hotels, have launched its online food delivery platform called Qmin.

